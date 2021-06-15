In Cars, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 15 June 2021 11:26 am / 0 comments

Malaysian used car sales have been unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic, said transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong. This is because industry players have an online presence, enabling them to keep serving the public during the movement control order, The Star reports.

Wee was referring particularly to the Temporary Ownership Transfer System and the eSerahan Tukar Milik (eSTM), which allow motorists to conduct vehicle ownership transfer without visiting Road Transport Department (JPJ) offices. He also said members of the Federation of Motor and Credit Companies Associations of Malaysia (FMCCAM) were very willing to embrace the technology.

“Because they were bold to embrace technology and offer online services, the automobile industry can still serve the public during the MCO. Their efforts to go online also paid off handsomely as online vehicle ownership transfers account for an average of RM40 million each year,” Wee said during a speech at FMCCAM’s recent virtual 43rd annual general meeting.

Used car sales have not been affected by the pandemic, save for the initial lockdown period in March and April last year. While most business sectors are impacted by the pandemic, FMCCAM president Datuk Khor Chong Boon said used car sales had grown 20%, with 347,000 online ownership transfers taking place between January and May this year.





“Last year, we achieved our target and saw 601,000 ownership transfers. This would not have happened without the systems as these cases would have required 1.2 million trips and manpower if done offline,” Khor explained. It’s also easier for JPJ as the online system digitally processes the collection fee (an average of RM40 mil annually).

However, Khor urged the government to further simply this process by allowing partners to print out a copy of the vehicle ownership certificate. Presently, this can only be done at JPJ offices.

“As for the road tax document, all our members are ready to invest and set up kiosks at all state associations and key auto cities to make things easier, without passing the burden to the buyers. We also call on the government to allow us to conduct vehicle inspection by setting up a working committee together and include our participation while drafting relevant policies,” he added.

Under the system, ownership of vehicles can be transferred to used car dealers for a period of up to six months. Both parties (the owner and the used car dealer) will need their MyKad and thumbprint for verification. If the vehicles are not sold within this period, then ownership automatically becomes permanent for the used car dealer.