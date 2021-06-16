In Bikes, International Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 June 2021 7:46 pm / 0 comments

Coming to Europe in August this year as a 2022 model, Suzuki has revealed the new Suzuki GSX-S950, with pricing yet to be determined. The GSX-S950 will be sold alongside the Suzuki GSX-S1000 naked sports, both coming with a 999 cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled power plant.

Displacing 999 cc, the difference between the GSX-S950 and the GSX-S1000 is in power output. The GSX-S950 gets 95 PS at 7,800 rpm and 92 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, while the GSX-S1000 has the full 152 PS at 11,000 rpm and 106.6 Nm of torque at 9,250 rpm.

The reason the GSX-S950 exists is because of the licensing structure and insurance requirements in Europe, with the GSX-S950 able to be detuned to 47.5 PS for European A2 licence holders. Suzuki says this is switchable, allowing the probationary rider to serve out the licence restriction, then “upgrade” to a more powerful bike without the hassle of getting a new motorcycle while typically, in Europe, a less powerful motorcycle tends to have a lower insurance premium.

While looking identical to its full power sibling, Suzuki says the GSX-S950 is designed to be easy for new riders or older riders returning to the sport to manage. The GSX-950 will come with a lower specifications sheet to the GSX-S1000, making this something of a value-for-money proposition for riders who want a Suzuki four-cylinder but prefer not paying the premium.

This is shown in the use of twin Tokico brake callipers with quad 30 mm brake pistons while the GSX-S1000 comes with Brembo four-piston callipers with 32 mm pistons. Other differences include non-adjustable upside-down KYB front forks for the GSX-S950, the GSX-S1000 getting fully-adjustable gold-anodised KYB forks.

Three-mode traction control is included, along with Suzuki’s low rpm assist feature that prevents the GSX-S950 from stalling out at starts and low speed, while looks are identical to the GSX-S1000, including the stacked twin LED headlights. The GSX-S950 comes in three colour options – White/Red, Matte Black and Metallic Triton Blue – and in the UK, the Suzuki GSX-S1000 retails at 10,999 pounds sterling (RM63,921) while in Malaysia, the GSx-S1000 retails at approximately RM72,000.