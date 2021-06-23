In Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Matthew H Tong / 23 June 2021 9:48 am / 0 comments

Suzuki Australia will be introducing the Jimny Lite on August 1, following “increasingly overwhelming demand” for its most popular model. This will be the second Jimny variant to be offered in the country – the Jimny was launched there in 2019 in just one trim level, although customers get to choose between a manual or automatic transmission.

The Jimny Lite will share the same K15B 1.5L naturally-aspirated four-cylinder unit with 102 PS and 130 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. However, it will be exclusively available with a manual transmission. Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro part-time four-wheel drive system will be available as well, featuring selectable high and low range (2H, 4H, and 4L).

For equipment, it rides on standard 15-inch darkened steel wheels, and it gets plastic textured side mirror covers and halogen projector headlights. The front fog lamps have been removed, too. Inside, the Jimny Lite gets the more basic in-dash radio/CD player with Bluetooth connectivity, and the climate control system is of the manual kind.

Suzuki Australia GM, Michael Pachota said: “We’re giving people what they want – more Jimnys! With demand continuously increasing for this model, we are so pleased to be able to add another variant in the line-up and continue to grow our Jimny community with this incremental supply opportunity.”

“We will also maintain the fair allocation process based on customer orders with a queue system as we have done with the current Jimny in 2021, making sure the next order in the queue gets the next car to hit Australian soil, every time,” he added. Pricing and more details will be announced, soon.