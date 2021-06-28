In Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 28 June 2021 5:34 pm / 0 comments

Adient Automotive Seating has announced that its latest foam plant in Alor Gajah, Melaka has begun exporting head restraint systems to Thailand and Indonesia. The new RM10 million facility will serve both the local and export markets, and is fitted with state-of-the-art foam manufacturing technology.

It’s is also equipped with rainwater harvesting system and solar panels to supplement energy generation. Besides that, it also boasts having five-star power rated equipment that are low in carbon emissions, and the plant is completely lit via LED.

The company claims that its manufacturing facility is the first in the country to be equipped with the Hydra Manufacturing System, which is a smart technology that collects vast amount of data from various equipment in real time. This data is accessible either onsite or remotely, allowing workers to quickly identify potential defects and their root causes as quickly as possible.

Despite the technology-driven approach, company managing director AJ Dabydin said people are at the centre of designing the automation. “There was a need to reskill and upskill the operators for effective man-machine interaction and then keeping them safe through a plant layout that allows for one-metre physical distancing and carefully planned logistic route,” he said.

Dabydin also said: “Since 1983, we have been consistently investing to improve and expand the capability and capacity of our manufacturing operations in Malaysia and with our new foam plant in Alor Gajar, we are elevating to become an automotive export hub for the Southeast Asia region. Through this initiative, we will drive parts localisation, develop local suppliers, and create more job opportunities and export revenues for Malaysians and Malaysia.”