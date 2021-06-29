The six-month loan repayment moratorium under the RM150 billion Pemulih package announced yesterday by prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is meant to help borrowers by deferring repayments to a later date, but would not be interest free, according to finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.
Speaking to reporters during a virtual briefing earlier today, he explained that it would be up to the banks to decide if they would waive interest charges. He said that the method of repayment – including that of interest charges – will differ in each case, and would have to be determined between the borrowers and banks, The Star reports.
“You will have to discuss this with your respective banks. I don’t know the answer, but the interest charges will differ from bank to bank and from product to product. Every bank will have a different scheme for their borrowers, I presume. I don’t micromanage the banks,” he said.
Unlike the moratorium approved in the first MCO early last year, the latest moratorium is for everyone, from the B40 segment to the country’s top 20% earners (T20) as well as micro entrepreneurs. There will be no need for proof of pay reduction or job loss, and no documents are required.
Applications will open on July 7, and borrowers just need to apply with the bank and sign the amended loan agreement form. Approval will be automatic for individual borrowers. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can also apply, but for companies, it’s subject to review by the banks (not automatic).
Comments
So it means you die now or you die later. No help at all.
Copy paste: “I hope that this moratorium initiative will help individual borrowers and SMEs in managing their cashflow during this challenging period. However, I would like to advice borrowers to use this offer wisely and if you’re not in desperate need, do not add to your financial commitments,” the PM added”
Slogan ada gaya “loan bebas 6 bulan” – interest tambahan 1ribu MOO-MOO xde subsidi punya
If you die now you got no chance to win.
If you die later, you can still fight another day.
As Sun Tzu said “He will win who knows when to fight and when not to fight.”
As more time given, opportunity arise and as Sun Tzu said “Opportunities multiply as they are seized”
Most importantly those who rack up debts should take a look at themselves if their lifestyle is unsustainable, as Sun Tzu said “know yourself and you will win all battles” and “If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle”.
If they had been prepared they should not be worried, as Sun Tzu said “Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win”.
but the last Moratorium earlier last year (March 2020) also for everyone what regardless B40 M40 or T20
Oppps, thought it was interest free at least for the car loan just like the first moratorium. The help is getting ‘cheaper’ it seems.
Last full MCO people were unprepared hence interest free helps. This round people should have ample time to prepare for this to happen and if they weren’t ready, they only have themselves to blame.
I will repeat this: Take the PM’s advice, if you can continue repayment then do it. If you cannot afford it, your worries on extra interest should be the least of your concerns.
Not interest free, huh?
Looks like bank bosses are expecting bigger profit, and bigger bonuses than year 2020.
