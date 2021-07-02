In Cars, Ford, International News / By Gerard Lye / 2 July 2021 5:50 pm / 1 comment

The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is the latest vehicle to be added to the Lego Technic range that also includes cars like the Bugatti Chiron, Ferrari 488 GTE, McLaren Senna GTR, and many more. Scheduled to go on sale from October 1 this year, the set (#42126) is priced at USD99.99 (RM416), which is relatively reasonable compared to others.

For that money, you get 1,379 pieces to assemble, with the end result being a scaled version of the rugged off-roader measuring 42 cm long, 18 cm wide and 15 cm tall. Of course, while the looks are just one of the main selling points of Lego Technic sets, there’s also some nifty brick engineering that make them appealing.

On the Lego Technic F-150 Raptor, you’ll find a V6 engine with moving pistons under the bonnet, while the doors and tailgate can be opened as well. There’s also suspension that compresses and a functional steering system so you can steer as you push the small vehicle along.

These features are certainly nice to construct and try out, but more expensive sets do offer more if you can stomach the price. For instance, the Lego Technic Land Rover Defender (set #42110) is twice the price, but gets additional accessories and a fully working transmission with three differentials.