In Cars, International News, Jeep / By Matthew H Tong / 9 July 2021 5:36 pm / 0 comments

During the unveiling of the fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee earlier in January, the automaker said it would be adding a plug-in hybrid variant down the line. This is it, the Grand Cherokee 4xe, shown for the first time during the Stellantis EV Day 2021.

Jeep did not provide any specifics regarding its powertrain, but said all will be revealed when the electrified SUV makes its official unveiling at the 2021 New York International Auto Show that’s happening at the end of August.

Now, it’s possible that the Grand Cherokee 4xe may share the same PHEV powertrain as the Wrangler 4xe. That system combines a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors, delivering a healthy output of 375 PS at 5,250 rpm and 637 Nm of torque. Outputs are sent to the wheels via a ZF-sourced TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

Jeep also has another plug-in hybrid system that uses a smaller 1.3 litre turbo-petrol engine (240 PS combined output), but those are used in the Renegade and Compass 4xe.

Other engines powering the flagship SUV include a naturally-aspirated 3.6 litre Pentastar petrol V6 with 290 PS and 348 Nm, as well as a 5.7 litre petrol V8 with 357 PS and 528 Nm. Both mills are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

V6 variants get a single-speed, electronically controlled full time active 4WD transfer case as standard, though this can be upgraded to a two-speed electronically controlled transfer case with low range. The front axle on 4WD models can automatically disconnect to improve fuel economy at a cruise, while V8 variants can be optioned with an electronic limited-slip rear differential.