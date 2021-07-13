In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 13 July 2021 11:29 am / 1 comment

Proton has announced that it has begun a vaccination programme for all its employees who are not yet vaccinated, with the vaccinations spread out over a period of nearly a week to ensure everyone who has opted-in for the vaccine receives their first dose.

The automaker said that staff from the company’s base of operations in Tanjung Malim and Shah Alam have been notified of their appointments via the MySejahtera app. To expedite efforts in Tanjung Malim, the company worked with federal and state authorities to repurpose its sports complex at the location into an industry vaccine dispensing centre (PPVIN).

The PPVIN, which can handle around 800 vaccinations on a daily basis, will be in operation for six days to ensure Proton staff as well as vendors based there are vaccinated. As for staff in Shah Alam, they will receive their vaccines at the Shah Alam Convention Centre (SACC) as there is no space large enough at Proton’s own premises for a temporary PPV that complies to SOP requirements.

“Proton hopes that by vaccinating its staff, it will contribute to reducing the number of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia. With other companies undertaking similar initiatives, this should help in efforts to restart the automotive industry, which has been put on hold due to lockdown measures,” Proton CEO Li Chunrong said via a statement.

The vaccination dispensing exercise will be repeated three weeks later for staff to receive their second dose of the vaccine. The company added that it expects most of its employees to be fully vaccinated by the first half of August.