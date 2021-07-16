In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 16 July 2021 10:02 am / 0 comments

The day is finally here – the official launch of the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon facelift. It’s happening at 12.30 pm today, and you’re invited to watch the livestream either on Facebook, YouTube, or right here on paultan.org.

As a brief recap, the new Arteon is locally assembled, and the model being launched today is the R-Line 2.0 TSI 4Motion. It’s expected to be priced around RM245k to RM255k, with motive power coming from an uprated EA888 2.0 litre TSI engine.

The turbocharged four-banger develops 280 PS from 5,100 to 6,500 rpm and 350 Nm of torque between 1,700 and 5,600 rpm. A seven-speed DSG wet dual-clutch transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive is standard, sending it going from zero to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds.

Standard equipment includes full LED headlights, LED tail lights with sequential indicators, 19-inch Montevideo two-tone alloy wheels (same as before), Nappa carbon-print leather upholstery, 12-speaker, 700-watt Harman Kardon sound system, a 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment touchscreen wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 360-degree camera, a hands-free powered tailgate, and Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive dampers.