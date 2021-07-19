In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 19 July 2021 11:04 am / 0 comments

Following the detection of one Covid-19 positive case on July 15, Rapid KL is urging users of the MRT on the morning and evening rush hours on that date to get tested if they display symptoms. Here are the details.

The passenger used the MRT Kajang Line (formerly known as the Sungai Buloh–Kajang Line) on July 15, which is last Thursday. He/she took the train from the Sungai Buloh station at around 8am and alighted at Semantan. The passenger made the return journey from Semantan to Sungai Buloh at 6pm the same day. The passenger was confirmed Covid positive on July 17 and a friend informed Rapid KL via Facebook.

The train operator reminds commuters to always wear masks and follow all the SOPs all the time to stop the spread of Covid-19. Remember to isolate yourself while waiting for Covid test results until a negative result is obtained – this should be the norm. Always act as if you have the coronavirus.

In other news, the MRT Putrajaya Line Phase 1 opening has been pushed forward to November. It was supposed to open to public in August, but the FMCO/EMCO has impacted the original training schedule. Full story here.