In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / 19 July 2021 12:53 pm / 0 comments

After much anticipation, Tesla has officially launched its Full Self-Driving subscription package, which is priced at USD199 (RM839) per month for cars with the Basic Autopilot package, or USD99 (RM417) for those with the now discontinued Enhanced Autopilot package.

The new subscription service is an alternative to the one-time payment of USD10,000 (RM42,180) that Tesla charges for FSD, which adds more driver-assist features to the standard Autopilot system. These include Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lance Change, Autopark, Summon, Smart Summon as well as Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control.

With a cheaper means to access FSD, customers will be able to test out some of these features without having to pay a huge sum upfront. All new Tesla models built come with the FSD computer (also referred to as HW3.0 or hardware version 3.0) as standard to allow these features to be used upon activation.

For early owners with vehicles that lack HW3.0, like cars with the older HW2.0 or 2.5, they can still subscribe to the FSD plan, but they will need to pay USD1,500 (RM6,327) for a hardware upgrade. If they go for the one-time option, HW3.0 is included as standard.

Tesla recently announced several updates to its Autopilot, including a switch to the Tesla Vision hardware package that abandons the forward radar sensor. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also said in May that FSD Beta 9.0 would be released in the coming weeks.