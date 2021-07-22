In Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Mick Chan / 22 July 2021 3:48 pm / 0 comments

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released the ASEAN sales figures for the year until May 2021. For this period, the data is for seven of the member nations of ASEAN, with the exception of Brunei, Cambodia and Laos.

The first five months of 2021 saw a total of 1,200,210 vehicles sold in these countries, compared to 827,316 units sold this time last year. This is 372,894 units more than last year, or a gain of 45%. Thailand brought the largest contribution to the group in this time with 363,355 vehicles sold, representing a 34% gain over May 2020 when 270,591 units were sold in the Land of Smiles.

Indonesia followed with 320,749 vehicles sold until May of this year, charting a gain of 29% over the 248,309 units sold in the five months up to May 2020. As before, the top two volume players for the ASEAN region achieved their numbers differently; Thailand continues to sell more commercial vehicles (213,251 CVs to 150,104 PVs), while the bulk of Indonesia’s volume is from passenger vehicles (236,884 PVs to 83,865 CVs).

Malaysia saw a total industry volume (TIV) of 245,932 vehicles for May 2021 year-to-date, representing a 91% gain over the volume of 128,790 units over the same period last year. Of these, passenger vehicles comprised of 220,785 units, while commercial vehicles made up 25,147 units.

Sales volumes in the region mostly rebounded this year with the exception of Myanmar, selling 5,048 vehicles in the period of May 2021 year-to-date, or 33% down from the 7,587 units sold in the same period last year. Meanwhile, Vietnam sold 126,894 vehicles until May 2021, a 53% gain from the 83,181 vehicles sold in the same period last year. The Philippines sold 110,217 vehicles as of May 2021 (up 59% from 69,463 units last year), while city-state Singapore sold 28,015 vehicles until May 2021 (up 44% from 19,395 units last year).

In terms of production and as with sales in the region, Thailand and Indonesia top the charts, followed by Malaysia. Also like its sales performance, the region saw a rebound in output mostly across the board, again with the exception of Myanmar.

Thailand tops the production chart with 710,356 vehicles made until May 2021 year-to-date, a 33% gain from the 534,428 units produced in this period last year. Indonesia produced 413,116 vehicles until May 2021, or a 17% increase from the 351,954 units produced in the period until May last year. Malaysia saw an output of 240,998 units in the period of May 2021 year-to-date, which is a near-doubling (99%) of production volume from the 120,874 units produced until May last year.

Vietnam produced 82,817 vehicles until May 2021 year-to-date, charting a gain of 81% over the 45,879 units produced in the same period last year. Rounding up the table is Myanmar with 988 units produced until May 2021, which is a 79% reduction in output volume from the 4,764 units made in the same period last year, or a drop of 79%.

Meanwhile, the comparison to 2019 statistics is a more representative measure, as each of the markets in this region were affected at different rates last year due to the pandemic.

In terms of recovery to pre-pandemic volumes, Malaysia’s 91% gain in sales volume to 245,932 units brings it to 97% of its May 2019 year-to-date sales volume of 253,731 units, while ASEAN volume leader Thailand’s 34% rebound to 363,355 units brings it to 83% of its sales volume in May 2019 year-to-date.

Second-placed Indonesia’s 29% rebound to 320,749 units means it is at 76% of its sales volume at May 2019 year-to-date. For May 2021 YTD, Vietnam’s current volume of 126,894 units is nearly level, or 99.9% of its May 2019 YTD volume of 126,921 units.

The Philippines volume of 110,217 units is 77.5% of its May 2019 YTD volume of 142,185 units, while Singapore’s 28,015 units is relatively smaller rebound of 67.3% of its May 2019 YTD volume. At 5,048 units, Myanmar’s volume is 69.9% of its sales volume at May 2019 year-to-date.