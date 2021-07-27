In Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 27 July 2021 10:44 am / 0 comments

The National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) continues to pick up pace, with the latest integrated public vaccination centre (PPVI) being the headquarters of highway concessionaire PLUS Malaysia in Subang Jaya, capable of vaccinating up to 2,000 people a day.

The initiative is the fruit of a collaboration with the company’s medical advisory partner Primer Cherang and PICK’s implementer of private medical practitioner and healthcare NGO participation Protech Health. The Persada PLUS building was one of 14 sites selected by the COVID-19 Immunisation Task Force (CTIF) to accelerate the dispensing of vaccines through Operation Surge Capacity that aims to provide all adults in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur with at least one dose of the vaccine by August 1.

“As of Sunday, 25th of July, PICK has reported over 16 million doses comprising of first and second doses have been administered, of which 11.5 million of our population has received their first dose and over 5.4 million are fully vaccinated with two doses,” said PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail.

“Based on these data, PLUS is proud to be able to play its part in helping the Country to ramp up its immunisation numbers. The sooner we are able to attain the target to allow us to enter phase four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), the sooner the economy can improve and businesses can revive.”

The company’s employees will also be volunteering in the vaccination effort, as will 150 medical personnel from Primer Cherang and Protect Health.

As of the end of yesterday, when Persada PLUS became a PPV site, the total number of vaccine doses administered reached 17,839,476, including 5,708,147 of the second dose. This means that as many as 51.8% of the adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 24.4% of adults have already been given their second dose.