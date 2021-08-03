In Local News / By Danny Tan / 3 August 2021 11:12 am / 2 comments

Bridgestone Malaysia has launched the Ecopia H/L 001. Described as a new tyre designed for SUV drivers who desire a balance between safety, long wear life and fuel efficiency, it’s for driver’s who “want it all”. Now, the “all” cannot include Potenza levels of performance because Ecopia is Bridgestone’s eco tyre brand. Still, today low rolling resistance tyres have to provide good wet grip/safety.

The Japanese tyre maker says that the Ecopia H/L 001 builds on the success of EP850 to “provide confidence-inspiring wet handling and braking performance, an optimised contact patch that results in long lasting tread life, and rolling resistance to enhance fuel efficiency and cost savings.” The tyres also deliver a smooth and comfortable ride, it’s claimed.

“Ecopia H/L 001 is a low rolling resistance tyre designed for SUVs without compromising on safety or comfort. Through our market feedback, key attributes of SUV drivers’ when evaluating tyres are grip, wet performance, wear life and comfort. Ecopia H/L 001 is a tyre that excels in all these fields with the added bonus of fuel savings,” says Michael Chung, MD of Bridgestone Tyre Sales Malaysia.

Click to enlarge

The good wet grip is from an improved chamfered design that delivers a flat contact point, which in turn grips wet road surfaces with higher frictional force. The new tread pattern also contributes to anti-hydroplaning performance and better handling.

The SUV Ecopia has a deeper lug depth on the tyre shoulder designed to increase stiffness and wear resistance. The new tread is designed to prevent tyre deformation and provide long wear life. Finally, the Ecopia’s enhanced NanoPro- Tech offers low rolling resistance that contributes to fuel savings and reduced CO2 emissions.

The new Ecopia H/L 001 is available from 15- to 18-inch sizes, and the retail price is from RM294 to RM854 per piece. There’s a launch promo from now till September 30 offering cash rebate of RM40, RM60 and RM80 respectively if you buy a set of the new tyre in 16″, 17″ or 18″ sizes. The promo is available at Bridgestone B-Select, Pro Shop and authorised dealers.