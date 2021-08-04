In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 August 2021 5:00 pm / 0 comments

In the litre-class naked sports motorcycle arena, not a lot has been heard about the Honda CB1000R Neo Sports Cafe, priced at RM74,999 in Malaysia during its introduction in 2018 but the 2021 Honda CB1000R 5Four serves notice that Hamamatsu’s big naked bike is capable of being dressed up. Priced at 16,954 pounds sterling (RM99,904), the CB1000R 5Four is available for order from any Honda Motorcycles UK dealer by placing a deposit for one of these limited edition motorcycles.

Taking a 2021 model CB1000R, the CB1000R 5Four is the brainchild of Guy Willison, motorcycle designer and builder, managing director of 5Four Motorcycle and best known for his television appearances on The Motorbike Show, Shed and Buried and Find It, Fix It, Flog It. Taking inspiration from the Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) racers of the beginning of the golden age of four-cylinder motorcycles during the late 1970s and early 1980s, the CB1000R 5Four is decked out like a Bol D’or endurance racer.

Tidying the up the rear end of the CB1000R, the 5Four version of the CB1000R has a slim LED tail light fitted, allowing the number plate to be tucked up as high as possible. This reveals the entire rear tyre, a look much favoured by motorcycle street racers and sports riders, and mimics that race bike silhouette that 5Four is aiming for.

At the front, a headlight cowl commissioned by 5Four is made from composite and flows into the existing design lines of the CB1000R. While diminutive, the cowl does give some shelter to the 5Four CB1000R’s rider and also carries the edition number in the form of a Limited Edition badge.

Complementing the CB1000R’s single-sided swingarm is a Racefit Growler X titanium exhaust while the standard brake and clutch levers are replaced with adjustable dog-leg levers with anodised red adjusters, matched to billet machined mirrors. The dual seat of the CB1000R is gone, making the 5Four CB1000R a solo affair, with the seat made out of leather stitched in 5Four’s trademark diamond studded pattern.

Finishing the build is paintwork following HRC racing colours, in candy red, blue and pearl white while the Honda flying wing logo on the tank is hand-painted. Each 5Four CB1000R comes with a certificate of authenticity and buyers have the option of having Willison’s signature painted on the tailpiece.