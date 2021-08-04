In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 4 August 2021 6:17 pm / 0 comments

GoCar Malaysia has grown its mobile app capabilities with the addition of GoCar Garage, which is a one-stop vehicle service and maintenance solution based within the app. The digital platform aims to provide a seamless aftersales experience on par with that provided by OEM service providers, according to the firm.

The GoCar Garage platform is an end-to-end solution which offers customers the ability to select the services required, payment as well as arrange for pick-up and drop-off transport to and from the location of service, at any time and from anywhere, says GoCar.

Pricing structures will be transparent to ensure no hefty surprises, which can happen with third-party workshops, it says. Additionally, other benefits for the customer include a free car wash and sanitisation, free 31-point vehicle inspection, door-to-door delivery service via GoValet (within a 50 km radius of a GoCar Hub) at a fee which will be waived for August in line with the launch of GoCar Garage, a six-month warranty for replacement parts, and free two-hour use of GoCar sharing on the day of your service appointment.

Currently operating from the GoCar Hub along Jalan Kemajuan in Petaling Jaya, GoCar Garage offers its services for any make and model of passenger vehicle. Services provided at GoCar Garage include a “pit stop” service in 45 minutes, with prices starting from RM98. The oil change takes 45 minutes, and customers will have a choice of fully synthetic, semi-synthetic or mineral oils,

Other services include battery inspection and replacement, free wheel alignment and balancing with the purchase of two or more tyres from GoCar Garage, air-conditioning service and maintenance, brake repair and maintenance, engine cooling system and replacement, electrical diagnostics, as well as body and paint repairs.

To engage these services, customer will need to have the GoCar mobile app on their devices (available for Android and iOS from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store respectively), and the RM20 one-time GoCar membership fee applies.

Customers will need to furnish identification details for themselves and for their vehicle, and then services from the menu can be selected. The app will then provide a cost breakdown for the service requested as well as the proposed service appointment schedule. Only after the customer has given their approval, will GoCar Garage proceed with the prescribed job.

A notification will be sent to the customer once vehicle servicing is completed, and payment can then be made through the app; a downloadable official invoice will be provided. Payment options include debit or credit cards, online payments or GoPocket points. Customers can then collect their vehicle from the GoCar Hub in person, or arrange for vehicle drop-off at a location of their choosing via the GoValet service.

To find out more about GoCar Garage, download the GoCar mobile app for Apple iOS or Android devices, or visit the GoCar Garage webpage here. Alternatively, customers may also call 1-300-30-2633 or e-mail hello@gocar.my to schedule an appointment.