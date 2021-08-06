In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 6 August 2021 12:06 pm / 0 comments

This is the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25, which is a new limited-edition customer race car created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Manthey-Racing this year. Priced at 525,000 euros (around RM2.6 million), only 30 units will be produced, with deliveries expected to start in January 2022.

For a bit of history, Manthey-Racing has been an important partner for Porsche since the racing outfit was founded in 1996, winning several races and titles. In 2013, Porsche consolidated the successful collaboration by obtaining a 51% majority stake in the racing team, and more recently, both parties teamed up to secure a new Nürburgring lap record.

Like the 935 that debuted in 2018, the new model is based on the Clubsport version of 991-generation 911 GT2 RS, which was limited to just 200 units. The major technical specifications haven’t changed at all here, with a 3.8 litre twin-turbo flat-six providing 700 PS (691 hp) and 750 Nm, which is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch PDK gearbox.

Other things shared with those limited-run models include adjustable racing suspension, a data logger, PSM (Porsche Stability Management) system, a stripped-out and race-prepared interior, along with a body that is primarily made of carbon-fibre.

The Clubsport 25 takes things a step further by adopting motorsport-inspired features seen on Manthey’s 911 GT3 R race car, including a centrally-positioned radiator that draws in air from an inlet located on the redesigned front apron. This not only ensures better protection against collision damage, but allows for optimal airflow to maintain engine temperature over a wide speed range.

The company adds that thanks to the new cooling concept, there’s no need to have radiators in the wheel arches, which helps improve the direct airflow to the front brakes. This is also to ensure the brakes maintain stable temperature for longer, with vertical vents extracting hot air.

Other standout features include a closed underbody and a vented bonnet design that funnels air over the roof to the rear wing, which sports new side plates and swan-neck supports. Meanwhile, a small NACA duct located near the Porsche emblem supplies fresh air to the cabin, with racing headlights sporting a four-stripe design on the sides.

The 18-inch wheels with corresponding offsets also result in a significantly wider track compared to the regular 911 GT2 RS Clubsport, with prominent flared wheel arches for emphasis. The Clubsport 25 also gets the same electric power steering with a variable steering ratio from the 935.

Finishing touches come in the form of green and yellow accents applied throughout the exterior, which is a nod to the “Grello” livery used on Manthey’s 911 GT3 race car. The colours can be seen in various areas, including the front intakes, wheels, side intakes, fenders, wing supports and rear model badging.

“Porsche Motorsport and Manthey have won many races and championships since the team was founded 25 years ago – for example seven times the 24 hours at the Nürburging. Since 2013, the two companies have been closely affiliated. With the unique special edition 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25, this successful partnership has moved to the next level,” said Matthias Scholz, director of Porsche’s GT racing Ccrs.

“The 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 benefits from the motor racing experience that Manthey and Porsche Motorsport have gained around the world. It is the perfect circuit racing car for ambitious private drivers, and it’s an impressive example of engineering skill,” he added.