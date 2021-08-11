In Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 August 2021 6:58 pm / 0 comments

New addition of the Ducati Scrambler family is the 2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift, priced at RM65,900 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Coming in a stealthy style, the Scrambler Nightshift is decked in Aviator Grey on the fuel tank, with body panels in a similar shade.

Mechanically unchanged from previous models, the Nightshift carries a 803 cc Desmodromic V-twin, air-cooled with two-valves per cylinder. Power is claimed to be 73 hp at 8,250 rpm with 67 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm going through a six-speed gearbox to the rear wheel via chain final drive.

Keeping to the minimalist Scrambler ethos, the Nightshift is equipped with flat handlebars derived from its larger sibling, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro while mirrors taken from the Scrambler Cafe Racer emphasises its sporty looks. Flattracker style side panels complete the look of Nightshift, complemented by the flat seat which is covered in black faux hide.

Spoked wheels front and rear add to that retro Scrambler look, suspended in front with upside-down 41 mm diameter Kayaba forks and twin preload-adjustable Kayaba shock absorbers. Braking is done with a single 330 mm brake disc, clamped by a radial four-piston calliper in front and a 245 mm disc with single-piston calliper at the back, while Bosch Cornering ABS is standard equipment.

Fuel is carried in a 13.5-litre tank while seat height is set at 798 mm and wet weight is listed at 196 kg. The Nightshift is available immediately from Ducati Malaysia at its PJ showroom and all authorised Ducati Naza dealers nationwide.