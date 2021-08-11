In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 11 August 2021 1:06 pm / 3 comments

After Thailand, Singapore is next to welcome the 11th-generation Honda Civic, with the C-segment sedan set to make its launch debut in the island republic on August 12. Prior to this, in May, local distributor Kah Motor began accepting registrations of interest for the model from customers in the country.

Details like available engines will only be revealed tomorrow, but the Civic should be offered with at least a 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo and CVT, the former possibly with higher outputs. In Thailand, the Civic only comes with said turbo engine making 178 PS and 240 Nm, with the long-serving 1.8 litre naturally-aspirated i-VTEC four-cylinder being retired.

Meanwhile, in Singapore, the outgoing, 10th-generation FC model is offered with a VTEC Turbo mill making 173 PS and 220 Nm of torque. There’s also a 1.6 litre naturally-aspirated SOHC four-cylinder that delivers 125 PS and 152 Nm, which is the old R16 engine used in the eighth- (FD) and ninth-generation (FB) Civic. Both are paired with a CVT to send drive to the front wheels.

The full Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver assistance systems is also not present on the current Civic sold in Singapore (we have it), although there is LaneWatch. This could change with the new model, as seen in Thailand where Sensing is standard on all variants sold there.

The new Civic occupies a larger footprint than its predecessor and its wheelbase has also grown by 33 mm to 2,733 mm. By now, you should be familiar with the sedan’s new styling, which is more mature and restrained than the FC.

With Thailand already welcoming the Civic and Singapore set to do the same really soon, we’ll have to wait for our turn in the meantime. Honda Malaysia president and COO Sarly Adle Sarkum previously hinted that the model could be previewed here later this year.

GALLERY: 2022 Honda Civic (Thailand market)