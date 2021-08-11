In Cars, International News, Renault / By Matthew H Tong / 11 August 2021 6:17 pm / 0 comments

Believe it or not, the Renault Zoe is close to being 10 years-old now. The fully electric city car has been on sale since 2012, and in a bid to keep things somewhat fresh and exciting, the automaker released the Zoe E-Tech Riviera Edition for the UK market. Just 300 units will be made.

The Riviera edition is based on the range-topping GT Line variant, but finished with an exclusive Midnight Blue Metallic I.D paint with white body stripes and 16-inch ‘Seidon’ diamond-cut alloy wheels. This is the first time a Metallic I.D paint is offered as standard on the Zoe.

Other standard features here include full LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, 10-inch driver info display, 9.3-inch Easy Link infotainment system with smartphone integration, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, satellite navigation, and automatic air-conditioning. The seat upholstery features a mix of cloth and synthetic leather, the former made from recycled fabrics.

No changes have been made to the electric powertrain, so it’s still running on the same improved unit introduced with the 2019 refresh. The R135 motor produces 100 kW (135 PS) and 245 Nm of torque, capable of doing the century sprint in under 10 seconds. It also gets from 80 to 120 km/h in 7.1 seconds, while the top speed is 140 km/h.

A 52 kWh lithium-ion battery pack delivers 390 km of range (WLTP cycle), which Renault said can be charged from 0% to 80% in 70 minutes when plugged into a 50 kW DC charger. The charging socket (Combined Charging System connection) is hidden behind the diamond logo up front.

In terms of safety, the Zoe E-Tech Riviera Edition is fitted with front and rear parking sensors, reverse camera, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot warning, speed limiter and cruise control. The car is priced at £32,295 (RM189k).