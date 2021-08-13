In Local News / By Danny Tan / 13 August 2021 4:08 pm / 0 comments

Puspakom has announced the temporary closure of its Teluk Kumbar branch in Penang for the disinfection and sanitisation process. The outlet will remain closed until further notice.

As usual, all payment made in advance for appointments scheduled during the closure will be automatically refunded. One will have to make a new appointment when the branch reopens. Should you receive it, ignore the MyPuspakom appointment reminder.

By the way, there are two other Puspakom outlets in Penang, and they are in Batu Maung on the island and Mak Mandin on the mainland. These can be alternative options.

Note that the vehicle inspection company is no longer allowing manual check-in, and only customers with the MySejahtera app showing low risk status are welcome. This is after Puspakom found that some customers were writing down false details in the log book, which affects contact tracing should there be Covid-19 cases at its premises.