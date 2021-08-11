In Local News / By Danny Tan / 11 August 2021 3:53 pm / 0 comments

Puspakom has found that there have been customers who are not using the MySejahtera app at its branches, and writing down false details in the log book. Clearly, this affects contact tracing should there be Covid-19 cases at its premises, and there have been a few such incidents.

The vehicle inspection company has now decided to only admit customers who have the MySejahtera app, and are classified as low risk in the app. This means that there will no longer be manual writing of details in the log book – it’s MySejahtera or no admission.

Puspakom has also announced the reopening of a few branches that were closed for disinfection and sanitisation earlier this month. Puspakom Sungai Petani in Kedah has been open for business since August 9, while Puspakom Johor Bahru and Taman Daya in Johor resumed operations today. From tomorrow (August 12), Puspakom Cheras in WPKL will reopen its doors. Operation hours are from 8am to 5.30pm.

By the way, JPJ’s validity extension for documents and transactions will be ending on September 30, and besides your road tax and driving license, Puspakom reports (B2, PG11A, PG13B and B5 for tukar hak milik) and scheduled inspection are also due. As such, next month will be the final month to do your Puspakom business and appointment slots for September are open for booking this week.

“Customers are advised to not leave it to the final moments to perform vehicle inspections, to avoid fully booked appointment slots. Please make your appointments early in August, especially for vehicles that have inspection expiry dates in June and July,” the company said in a reminder statement.

We’re more than a year into the Covid-19 pandemic now and the SOPs when entering a place should already be a habit. Always have your MySejahtera app ready and bring a power bank for your phone, which has become even more important in this new normal.