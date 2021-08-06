In Local News / By Danny Tan / 6 August 2021 1:06 pm / 0 comments

Last month, JPJ announced a validity extension for a range of services and transactions that cannot be done from June 1 to July 31 due to the current movement control orders.

While counter services for all agencies under the transport ministry (JPJ, LPKP Sabah and Sarawak, APAD, Puspakom) have been open since July 1, the services are only for transactions that cannot be done online, and with counter staff capacity not over 50%. By appointment basis too, with no walk-ins allowed. The special extension was to avoid a mad rush.

Puspakom reports with expiry dates in June and July were given an extension till September 30. This includes the B2, PG11A and PG13B reports, as well as the B5 report needed for the tukar hak milik process. Commercial vehicles with scheduled inspection in June and July will be allowed to delay their trip to Puspakom, with exemption from saman.

Click to enlarge

As the extension is until September 30, next month is the final month to do your Puspakom business, and the vehicle inspection company has issued a reminder today, while informing that appointment slots for September will be open for booking next week.

“Customers are advised to not leave it to the final moments to perform vehicle inspections, to avoid fully booked appointment slots. Please make your appointments early in August, especially for vehicles that have inspection expiry dates in June and July,” Puspakom said.

There you go, a reminder that the grace period is ending soon, and it’ll be expiry as usual moving forward. Also ending soon is the leeway for expired lesen and road tax – September 30 is the last day and enforcement begins on October 1.