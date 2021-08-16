In Bikes, CFMoto, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 August 2021 3:21 pm / 0 comments

As hinted at earlier this year, the 2021 CFMoto 700CL-X is now in Malaysia, and will be priced at RM28,800 excluding road tax, insurance and registration when stocks are expected to arrive in authorised CFMoto dealer showrooms in Malaysia by the end of November this year.

The design of the 700CL-X is strongly influenced by the “power cruiser” category, strongly resembling the Ducati Diavel. However, the 700CL-X doesn’t quite get into the true muscle category, getting 73 hp at 8,500 rpm and 68 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm from its 693 cc parallel-twin engine.

With fuelling by Bosch EFI, the 700CL-X gets power to the ground via an six-speed gearbox equipped with slipper clutch and chain final drive. At the front, the 700CL-X is specified with KYB fully adjustable upside-down forks while the back end comes with a KYB monoshock, adjustable for preload and rebound.

At the front wheel, the 700CL-X gets a J Juan single hydraulic brake disc on the 18-inch front wheel, while the rear 17-inch wheel also get a single J Juan calliper, with ABS as standard equipment. CFMoto claims the 700CL-X weighs 196 kg in road-ready trim, while 13-litres of fuel is carried in the tank and seat height is set at 800 mm.

Inside the cockpit, a monochrome LCD panel displays all the necessary information with LED lighting is used throughout. Other riding conveniences found on the 700CL-X are a USB charging port and cruise control, with colour options being Twilight Blue and Coal Grey.