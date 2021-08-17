In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 August 2021 6:54 pm / 0 comments

Quite possibly the highest tech electric scooter (e-scooter) you might find anywhere is the 2021 Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro. While outwardly resembling much any e-scooter you might care to name, the Ola Electric machines comes equipped with technology more commonly found in not only bigger motorcycles but cars.

Currently able to be reserved online for a booking fee of 499 rupees, there are two e-scooter types on offer, the Ola S1 with 121 km range and 90 km/h top speed and the Ola S1 Pro which reaches a top speed of 115 km/h to a travel distance of 181 km along with a Hypermode which is omitted from the base model S1. Full pricing was not revealed but the Ola Electric website says prices start from 79,999 rupees (RM4,562) with sales orders taken in September 2021 for delivery beginning October.

A 7-inch touchscreen powered by a 1.8 GHz Quadcore processor with 3 Gb of onboard RAM and located in the binnacle not only comes with Bluetooth and built-in GPS, a set of built-in microphones and speakers allows for voice command. The Ola S1 can be started without keys through the instrument panel or via proximity with the rider’s smartphone.

The LCD panel is fully customisable with access through the touch screen and what Ola terms moods and widgets. With Bluetooth the usual connectivity is available for the rider’s smartphone, include remote control, battery charge status and the like. This also includes the ability to send the Ola S1’s location in real time, sending messages and making calls.

The list of features doesn’t end there, with items more commonly found on large touring motorcycles standard equipment on the Ola S1. These include cruise control (for the S1 Pro), hill hold control and reverse gear plus the ability to geo-fence your e-scooter with an alert send to the phone if the machine is ridden a predetermined distance away.

An 8.5 kW motor, designed and developed in-house by Ola, delivers 58 Nm peak torque although no battery specifications were given. Ola does say it has plans to install a network of more than 100,000 charging points across 400 cities in India that it calls a Hypercharger Network, giving the ability to charge the S1 to give 75 km of range in 18 minutes.

Suspension wise the Ola S1 falls into familiar territory with single-sided suspension front and rear. Braking is done with single hydraulic discs and 36 litres of storage space is found under the seat.