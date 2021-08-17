In Local News / By Danny Tan / 17 August 2021 12:27 pm / 0 comments

Now that car factories and showrooms can reopen, the buying and selling of vehicles can resume after being stuck for a couple of months. As such, Puspakom services will be high in demand, so the reopening of branches closed temporarily for disinfection and sanitisation is good news.

The vehicle inspection company has announced that its mobile inspection unit truck and mobile van services in Johor are now back in action. To book a mobile van to perform inspections at your location, call 07-3530789.

As for physical branches, Puspakom Glenmarie in Selangor and Puspakom Teluk Kumbar in Penang resumed operations yesterday. Glenmarie has been shut since July 30, while Teluk Kumbar – one of three Puspakom outlets in Penang – was closed for sanitisation on August 12. Operation hours are from 8am to 530pm.

As usual, one will have to pay and secure an appointment slot online before heading to the outlets. Also, Puspakom is no longer allowing manual check-ins, and only customers with the MySejahtera app showing low risk status are welcome.

However, Puspakom Langkawi was closed yesterday for disinfection and sanitisation, and will remain so until further notice. All payment made in advance for appointments scheduled during the closure will be automatically refunded. One will have to make a new appointment when the branch reopens. Should you receive it, ignore the MyPuspakom appointment reminder.