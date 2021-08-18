In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 18 August 2021 4:17 pm / 0 comments

Kahn Automobiles, more commonly known as Kahn Design, has introduced the Mercedes-Benz G-Class Carbon Wide Track Edition. It’s exactly what the name suggests – a G-Wagen with an assortment of carbon-fibre accessories. The price for this vehicle is £224,999, or about RM1.3 million after conversion.

The car is based on the latest G 63 4Matic+, but gets added with a carbon-fibre radiator grille, bumper inserts, lower front lip, carbon fender extensions, and of course the carbon-fibre bonnet overlay.

There’s also a split roof spoiler with matte black finish, and it rides on upsized 23-inch Kahn Type 57 monoblock forged wheels. These are wrapped with Continental SportContact 6 tyres. An optional exhaust system with 100 mm tailpipes can be specified as well.

Inside, a specially designed Bengal Red interior package with Alcantara trimming is available. However, clients can request for a tailor-made cabin that best suits their desires.

No changes to the powertrain, though. Power comes from AMG’s 4.0 litre biturbo V8 producing 585 hp at 6,000 rpm and 850 Nm of torque from 2,500 to 3,500 rpm. It’s paired to a nine-speed Speedshift TCT 9G automatic gearbox and AMG Performance 4Matic all-wheel drive, and so equipped, this two-and-a-half-tonne behemoth will get from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds and onwards to a 240 km/h top speed, thanks to the AMG Driver’s Package.

Suspension is managed by independent double wishbones at the front, rather than the old model’s front and rear solid axles. The one at the rear remains, but it’s now controlled by four trailing arms and a Panhard rod. Additions specific to the AMG model are AMG Ride Control adaptive dampers, AMG speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion steering and cross-drilled disc brakes with red callipers.

Company founder Afzal Kahn said: “The G-Class is the ideal platform for us to demonstrate our partnership with Continental, who are our high-performance tyre partner. Continental’s range of SportContact 6 tyres are ideal for high-performance grip, handling and braking. Picking the best high-performance tyre is vital, and I am delighted that Continental has handpicked the Project Kahn G-Class as the ideal vehicle to be adorned with the SportContact 6 tyres.”