By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 August 2021 10:00 am

Joining the Triumph adventure-touring motorcycle range is the 2021 Triumph Tiger 1200 Desert and Tiger 1200 Alpine Special Edition based on the Triumph Tiger 1200XC. This pair of Tiger 1200s are inspired by motorcycle adventure touring exploits around the world, with the Tiger 1200 Alpine evoking images of riding around mountain ranges while the Tiger 1200 Desert bringing to mind treks across the Sahara.

As befits a special edition from the factory, the pair of Tigers come in model specific paint shemes. The Alpine is dressed in Snowdonia White with “Alpine Edition” graphics while the Desert is clad in “Sandstorm” paint with matching graphics, with both carrying metallised “SE” radiator badges.

As part of the special edition package, a lightweight Arrow titanium silencer and Triumph quick shifter is provided as standard. An extensive performance and touring accessory range is also available through the official Triumph factory catalogue.

The Tiger 1200 is powered by a 1,215 cc three-cylinder mill delivering 141 PS at 9,350 rpm and 122 Nm of torque at 7,600 rpm. Power gets to the back wheel via a six-speed gearbox with torque assist and shaft drive.

Suspension is done with WP electronically adjustable suspension, giving 190mm of travel on the 19-inch front wheel and 193 mm travel on the 17-inch rear. Brembo does the braking with twin radial-mount four-piston callipers on 305 mm floating discs in front while the rear wheel uses a Nissin two-piston calliper and single 282 mm disc.

Seat height for the Tiger 1200XC is adjustable to two-positions – 835 mm and 855 mm – while 20-litres of fuel is carried in the tank, giving a theoretical travel range of 385 km and dry weight is claimed to be 242 kg. Triumph Malaysia informed paultan.org the Tiger 1200 Special Editions will not be imported into Malaysia due to the prohibitive import tax structure.

However, available in local Triumph showrooms is the Triumph Tiger 900 and 850 range of middleweight adventure-tourers, with pricing starting from RM59,900.