In Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 August 2021 1:18 pm / 0 comments

Resuming operations after relaxation of lockdown restrictions, Ducati Malaysia has reopened its showrooms across the country – in Petaling Jaya, Sungai Buloh and Penang – with all staff having received the required two Covid-19 vaccine doses. However, visitors to the showroom, whether for motorcycle or Ducati Performance accessory sales, are required to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP).

They are required to show their personal digital vaccination certificate and Cover-19 risk status before being permitted entry. Aside from the usual MySejahtera check-in and temperature scanning, children below age 12 are not permitted to enter Ducati Malaysia showrooms.

Additionally, wearing of face masks and maintaining physical distancing is compulsory. Meanwhile, owners needing service for their Ducatis are advised to make an appointment beforehand to minimise wait time at the service centre, although ride-ins will be entertained.