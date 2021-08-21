In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 August 2021 10:59 am / 3 comments

Major roads leading to the Kuala Lumpur city centre will be diverted at 88 main intersections today, August 21, beginning at 9 a.m. This follows a court order banning any procession or gathering – known as Op Aman – within a one kilometre radius of Sogo Complex and Masjid Jamek issued on August 20.

A statement dated the same day from ACP Saifduin Mohd Salleh, head of police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (Jabatah Siasatan dan Penguatkuasaan Trafik, JSPT) advised road users to avoid using city roads that have been diverted and follow instructions of traffic police and other officers.

The 88 roads under diversion are closed to prevent any illegal assemblies, according to information received by police. The Star reports a two-metre tall fence has been erected around Dataran Merdeka while fire engines and water tankers have been sighted along Jalan Parliament, the usual staging area for police riot control.

Among roads mentioned in the police press statement are key roads and roundabouts leading into both the historical heart of Kuala Lumpur such as Dataran Merdeka, Parliament, Jalan Istana, Masjid Negara, Carcosa Sri Negara and Leboh Ampang as well as the business district, including Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Loke Yew, Sungai Best, Jalan Bukit Bintang and Jalan Sultan Ismail.