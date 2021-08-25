In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 August 2021 4:24 pm / 0 comments

A teaser video from Triumph Motorcycles shows a new adventure-touring bike will be joining the Trident lineup, currently dubbed the “Tiger Sport 660” on social media. Now in final testing, the Tiger Sport 660 will take the three-cylinder mill from the Triumph Trident 660 (RM43,900 in Malaysia), recently launched to cater to the middleweight commuter and new motorcycle license holder market.

Set for a full public reveal in October, the Tiger Sport 660 looks to be biased more towards the touring side of things, as opposed to being a tried adventure machine like the bigger Tigers in the Triumph family. This would indicate Triumph is going after the market segment currently occupied by bikes such as the Yamaha Tracer 700 (which Malaysia doesn’t get while the Yamaha Tracer 900 is priced at RM58,888), Suzuki V-Strom 650XT and Kawasaki Versys 650, a niche known for its value for money performance plus reasonable insurance and running costs.

Styling wise, the baby Tiger borrows from the Triumph Tiger, with a tall-legged stance but generously scooped out seat, which will allow most riders to get comfortable. The inline three-cylinder mill from the Trident 660 is installed, which we assume will not be changed much from the 80 hp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm power output.

Braking will be done by Nissin, with axial-mount callipers on twin brake discs in front and a single-piston unit at the back. Front forks are upside-down units from Showa and if the Tiger Sport 660 follows the Trident 660, a preload-adjustable Showa monoshock fitted to the rear.

Expect LED lighting to be used with the LCD instrument binnacle from the Trident 660 ported over. The tall windscreen on the Tiger Sport 660 looks to be a fixed unit, while the tank appears to be able to hold at least 15-litres of fuel with ease.



