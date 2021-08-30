In Cars, International News, Renault / By Mick Chan / 30 August 2021 3:50 pm / 7 comments

Following its debut in India in January this year, the Renault Kiger compact SUV has gone on sale in Indonesia starting from 220 million Indonesian rupiah (RM63,842), and two variants will be offered.

These will both be powered by 1.0 litre petrol engines; the base variant is a naturally aspirated unit producing 72 PS and 96 Nm of torque and paired with an automated manual transmission, while the higher-spec RXZ variant gets a turbocharged unit producing 100 PS and 152 Nm of torque, paired to a continuously variable transmission. The higher-specification RXZ variant is priced at 275.9 million rupiah (RM80,156).

In terms of its exterior, the Indonesian market Kiger appears identical to that of the version on sale in India, including the Pure Vision LED headlamps which reside below the daytime running lights above.

Rolling stock is a set of 16-inch diamond-cut finish, two-tone alloy wheels, shod in 195/60 tyres. Stopping power is by disc brakes for the front axle and drum brakes on the rear, while suspension is by MacPherson struts at the front, and a coil-sprung torsion beam at the rear.

Inside, and as on the initial version that made its debut in India, there is a seven-inch TFT instrument panel as well as air-conditioning equipped with a PM2.5 cabin air filter. Infotainment is provided through an eight-inch touchscreen, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless smartphone connectivity. Audio is supplied by an Arkamys 3D system with six speakers.

As with its Nissan twin, the Magnite, the Renault Kiger sports rear air-conditioning vents for passengers in the second row. Further equipment for the Indonesian market Kiger includes interior ambient lighting as well as a smart access card for keyless entry.

The Renault Kiger promises segment-best rear passenger legroom, with 222 mm on offer, while rear seat elbow room is 1,431 mm, says Renault. For cargo, the luggage compartment holds 405 litres, or 879 litres with the rear seats folded down. Renault says the Kiger also leads the sub-four metre SUV segment in boot length, at 626 mm with the rear seats in place and a total loading length of 1,565 mm.

Safety kit for the Indonesia-market Kiger includes ABS, brake assist, front and side airbags for the driver and passenger, traction control as well as a reversing camera. Five dual-tone exterior colours were sighted as available specification for the Indonesia-market Renault Kiger; these are Spirit Red, Energy Blue, Glamour Silver, Elegant Grey and Bright White, and are paired with a contrasting black roof.

GALLERY: Renault Kiger