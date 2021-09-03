In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 September 2021 11:27 am / 2 comments

Updated for the upcoming year is the 2022 Honda CB500 range of middleweight motorcycles, comprising of the Honda CB500, CB500R and CB500X, with upgrades and improvements in the handling and braking department. For Malaysia, the 2021 Honda CB500X middleweight adventure-tourer is priced at RM36,099, while the CB500F naked sports is priced at RM33,999 and the CB500R sports bike goes for RM34,999.

For 2022, the CB500 is unchanged in the engine room, coming with a Euro 5 compliant, two-cylinder, eight-valve, 471 cc liquid-cooled mill that pumps out 49.75 hp at 8,500 rpm and 44.7 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, coupled to a slip and assist clutch equipped six-speed gearbox and chain final drive. Weight has been reduced slightly in the new radiator, saving 92 grams over previous.

Further weight savings are realised in the front wheel, the CB500F and CB500R getting lighter ‘Y’ spoke alloy wheels while the CB500X comes with a lighter 19-inch spoked hoop. A new swingarm, made stiffer rotationally but with more flex in the lateral axis improves handling and cornering performance while reducing weight.

The front forks have been similarly upgraded across the CB500 range with Showa SFF-BP upside-down forks, 41 mm in diameter with preload-adjustment, similar to the unit found in the Honda CBR650R and CBR650F. A five-step preload adjustable monoshock holds up the rear end.

In the braking department radial-mount Nissin two-piston callipers grab twin 296 mm diameter discs replacing the single 320 mm disc and two-piston brake calliper from the previous generation CB500 series. Weight for the CB500F is listed as 189 kg, while the CB500R comes in at 192 kg and the CB500X at 199 kg.

Seat height is different across the range, with the CB500F putting the rider 789 mm off the ground, the CB500R at 785 mm and the CB500X at 830 mm. An LCD instrument panel displays all the necessary information while LED lighting is used throughout and 17-litres of fuel is carried in the tank.

New colour options for the 2022 Honda CB500F are Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Smokey Grey and Pearl Dusk Yellow while the previous colour choice of Grand Prix Red is carried over. For the CB500R, new for 2022 is Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic along with the 2021 option of Grand Prix Red while the CB500X adds Pearl Organic Green to the options chart complementing the old selections of Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

GALLERY: 2022 Honda CB500F