In Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 13 September 2021 10:48 am / 1 comment

Rapid KL, which increased the frequency of its train and bus services in the Klang Valley on September 10 in line with Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya’s transition to Phase Two of the national recovery plan (NRP), says it expects to see a higher volume of passengers on its light rail transit (LRT) service from today, September 13.

Rapid KL LRT CEO Azmi Md Zain said that the company expects to see an increase in the number of rail passengers from Monday, and commuter data would be tabulated daily to see if additional trains needed to be deployed, the New Straits Times reports.

Speaking to reporters last Friday, he said that irregular passenger traffic had not been detected at that point, and trains were able to accommodate passengers while complying with the NRP’s standard operating procedures (SOP).

From last Friday, services on the Kelana Jaya LRT line switched to four-minute intervals between trains on weekdays during peak hours in the morning and afternoon. During non-peak hours on weekdays, trains would run at 11-minute intervals, while this will be increased to 15-minute intervals on weekends.

Azmi said that Rapid KL will ensure all users comply with SOPs. “We have closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras to monitor SOP adherence. We strictly enforce SOPs including not allowing those displaying symptoms and passengers who do not wear face masks onboard trains,” he said, adding that Prasarana staff and auxiliary police personnel have been assigned to patrol and monitor the stations to make sure everyone follows the rules.