In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 15 September 2021 7:22 pm / 4 comments

A new Japan-market model launch from Toyota is typically followed by the release of that car’s Modellista catalogue and the case is no different here with the Corolla Cross, which was just launched in its native market yesterday. These can be complemented with a host of optional individual accessories.

Here, the front spoiler sports a two-tier extension look with chrome brightwork at its corners. Side skirts match the embellishments at the front end as well as the spats at the rear end, while body-coloured fenders house rolling stock. A choice of two machine-finished wheels are available from the Modellista catalogue; a 17-inch double five-spoke design, or a more elaborate style in an 18-inch diameter.

A Cool Shine Kit comprised of additional chrome brightwork is also available, which can be purchased as a pack or individually for the front grille, front door trim, exterior mirrors, door handles and tailgate.

There’s more in the Modellista catalogue to add styling and utility to the Corolla Cross. Carbon-fibre look door handle protectors can be had for the front and rear doors, while a “smart cushion tote” with a capacity of 17 litres serves a dual purpose of a cushion that doubles as a bag.

Modellista scuff plates are also offered for the front and rear door sills, along with license plate security bolts. Also part of the catalogue are a luggage compartment LED down light which mounts near the edge of the tailgate, as well as an LED foot light with a broad light throw that mounts to the interior of the B-pillars.

Two infrared-cut window films can be had from the Modellista catalogue for the Corolla Cross, smoke and dark smoke, in 21% and 8% VLT respectively. The dark smoke film offers marginally greater IR reduction at 60% compared to the regular smoke film’s 54%, while UV cut rates are identical at approximately 99%.

For those looking for augmented audio, there’s also the JBL speaker replacement set comprised of four 16 cm speakers, mounting brackets and wiring harness. These have a rated input of 55 W and a maximum of 165 W at 3 ohm impedance.

In Japan, the Toyota Corolla Cross is available in Hybrid and pure internal combustion petrol versions, both featuring the 2ZR-FAE 1.8 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with 140 PS at 6,200 rpm and 170 Nm of torque at 3,700 rpm. The Hybrid version uses an Atkinson-cycle version with 98 PS and 140 Nm of torque, paired to a 72 PS/163 Nm electric motor for a total system output of 122 PS.