In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Anthony Lim / 21 September 2021 9:42 am / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has launched a new 3S centre in Klang. Operated by authorised dealer MN Wheels, the outlet is located at 36, Jalan Astaka 4, Bandar Bukit Raja, Klang. It’s the second Mitsubishi Motors showroom for MN Wheels, with the first being in Kuala Selangor.

Incorporating Mitsubishi Motors’ corporate image, the nearly 5,000 sq ft facility houses a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi and a display area for up to two vehicles. The service centre comes with a fully-equipped workshop with three service bays.

“Congratulations to MN Wheels for opening another Mitsubishi Motors showroom here in Selangor. We have been in a very challenging business environment but despite that, MN Wheels have managed to complete the build-up of this impressive showroom with our new visual identity. This goes to show MN Wheels’ commitment to further strengthen Mitsubishi’s brand presence in Malaysia.” said Tomoyuki Shinnishi, CEO of MMM.

Shinnishi added that the company aims to open a new showroom in every quarter for the financial year 2021, so expect to see two more facilities join the network by March next year. “This is part of our strategy that as we continue to grow, we put our customers at the forefront and as our utmost priority as we progressively work towards delivering the new XPander and Triton Athlete. We aim to serve our customers better in terms of sales and after-sales, especially in the Klang Valley,” he said.