By Jonathan Lee / 30 September 2021 6:01 pm / 1 comment

We’re still waiting on the new Kia Carnival for the Malaysian market, but across the border in Thailand, the fourth-generation model has already received its first model year update. The fully-imported 11-seater MPV was launched in the Land of Smiles back in November last year.

The changes are of the blink-and-you’ll-miss-them kind, limited to the new Kia logo, automatic wipers, 360-degree camera system and a Qi wireless charger. The top SXL model also gets a 12.3-inch instrument display and a blind spot camera system that shows a feed of what’s beside you when you use the indicators.

Also added is a new Limited trim, although contrary to the typical use of this badge, this isn’t a range-topper. Instead, it’s the base model, meaning that its specs are truly limited – compared to the mid-level EX it loses out on the 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen (it gets an eight-inch display instead), hands-free powered tailgate, one-touch sliding door and tailgate opening and the aforementioned auto wipers, 360-degree cameras (a reverse camera remains standard) and wireless charger.

The change in equipment does allow the Limited to be priced 99,000 baht (RM12,200) cheaper, however. Otherwise, the standard kit remains the same and includes automatic LED reflector headlights, LED fog lights, 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels, keyless entry, push-button start, power-adjustable front seats, Saddle Brown leather upholstery, triple-zone automatic climate control with air ionisation, hands-free power-sliding side doors, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and six speakers.

Moving up to the SXL nets you projector headlights with automatic high beam, roof rails, puddle lights, ambient interior lighting, a panoramic sunroof, an electronic rotary gear selector, heated and ventilated front seats, driver’s seat position memory, rear entertainment screens and a 12-speaker Bose sound system.

Safety-wise, all models come with seven airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, stability control and second-row ISOFIX child seat anchors. The SXL is the only model to come with Kia’s Drive Wise suite of driver assistance systems, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring and collision avoidance, rear cross traffic collision avoidance, a door opening warning and a rear seat reminder.

Under the bonnet lies the same Smarstream R 2.2 VGT turbodiesel, producing 202 PS at 3,800 rpm and 441 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 2,750 rpm. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with drive sent to the front wheels. Prices for the 2022 Kia Carnival in Thailand now start at 2,045,000 baht (RM233,100) for the Limited model, rising up to 2,144,000 baht (RM265,300) for the EX. The SXL tops out the range at a heady 2,495,000 baht (RM308,700).