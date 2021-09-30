In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 30 September 2021 1:17 pm / 1 comment

BMW Malaysia has announced the new iX configurator on its website, allowing soon-to-be and aspiring owners to visualise their SUVs in a more intimate manner. Customers who place their bookings before October 12, 2021 get to choose between seven add-on packages.

For iX xDrive40 owners, there is the RM4,600 Power Package, which includes a Generation 3 BMW i Wallbox that delivers 11 kW of AC charging. This fully charges the SUV in seven hours and 15 minutes. Also included is a Type 2 charging cable (length unspecified as yet).

Also available is the BMW Iconic Package, which retails for RM3,020. It adds iBlue seat belts, a special “engine sound” that adapts to the vehicle’s speed, and is tailored to three driving modes – Personal, Efficient and Sport.

The Technology Package, which adds Driving Assistant Professional, bundles features such as Steering & Lane Control Assistant, Lane Keeping Assistant, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and Parking Assistant Plus. These features are standard for the iX xDrive40 Sport and above, but the base xDrive40 can have this specified for an additional RM15,700.

Exclusive to the base iX xDrive40 is the Design Package. This introduces BMW Individual Exterior Line Titanium Bronze highlights to the kidney grille, wing mirrors, door handles, badges, and additional trims. BMW Laserlights (standard on the xDrive40 Sport and xDrive50) is also included, featuring blue accents and “BMW Laser” lettering. This package costs RM15,740.

If you want to completely deck out the interior of your iX xDrive40, the Luxury Package is the box to tick. This is the most expensive package, costing a whopping RM33,490. It comes with the massive panoramic glass roof (can be toggled to turn opaque or transparent), anthracite headliner, Clear & Bold appliques with crystal glass switches and open-pored wood trimmings, plus an 18-speaker Harman Kardon Surround Sound System. Not quite the Bowers & Wilkins one, but still.

Last but not least is the Upholstery Package. Both xDrive40 variants can have this specified for RM21,110, which adds Interior Design Suite Castanea and Interior Design Suite Amido upholsteries. These natural leathers are exclusively tanned using olive leaves, and are available in two colours. Metal accents in Gold Bronze add further glitz.

Interested? You may click here to begin configuring your BMW iX. Just to recap, the fully electric SUV can be pre-booked for a fee of RM5,000 via BMW Shop Online. Pricing for the iX starts from RM419,630, or add RM53,000 (for a total of RM472,630) for the Sport appearance package.

The SUV is powered by two electric motors – the front axle gets a 190 kW (258 PS) front motor, while the rear gets a more powerful 200 kW (272 PS) motor. The total system output is 240 kW (326 PS) and 630 Nm of torque.

A 71 kWh lithium-ion battery provides a range of 425 km on the WLTP cycle. It takes up to 150 kW DC fast-charging, filling up the battery from 10% to 80% in about 31 minutes. If you really want one but still remain on the fence about infrastructural concerns, well, there are legitimate plans to expand the DC fast charging network, which will pop up along major highways, malls and all BMW dealerships.

GALLERY: BMW iX xDrive40 Sport

GALLERY: BMW iX xDrive40