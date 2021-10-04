In Cars, JMC, Local News / By Danny Tan / 4 October 2021 10:27 am / 0 comments

The JMC brand has been officially announced in Malaysia. JMC stands for Jiangling Motors Co, and it’s the sixth largest commercial vehicle brand in China. The Nanchang-based company has appointed Angka-Tan Motor (ATM) – a subsidiary of Bursa-listed Warisan TC Holdings and part of the Tan Chong Group – as the official distributor in Malaysia. Their first model for our market is the JMC Vigus Pro 4×4 pick-up truck.

Both parties signed an agreement on July 1 last year that gives ATM the sole right to manufacture, assemble and sell the JMC Vigus Pro truck and related parts and components in Malaysia. ATM plans to offer the Vigus Pro at 13 sales and service outlets nationwide.

“We are pleased to announce that after more than 12 months of hard work, Angka-Tan Motor, in collaboration with Jiangling Motors Co, is ready to introduce an exciting contender in the popular pick-up segment. The stylish and technologically advanced JMC Vigus Pro 4×4 pick-up truck has proven its mettle in the Chinese market and we can’t wait to share this new product with pick-up fans across Malaysia,” said Tan Keng Meng, CEO of Warisan TC Holdings.

“As a leading manufacturer and exporter of light commercial vehicles in China, we are thrilled to offer Malaysian consumers a versatile yet attractive pick-up truck engineered with the latest technologies. JMC has been standing as the second best-selling brand in the pick-up segment in China for many consecutive years,” said JMC president Xiong Chunying.

ATM has released initial details on the Malaysia-spec JMC Vigus Pro, with detailed specs to come later this month. The truck will be powered by a 2.0 litre turbodiesel using variable geometry turbo (VGT), packing 141 PS at 3,600 rpm and 340 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 2,600 rpm. The TDI is paired to an eight-speed ZF-sourced automatic transmission with manual mode.

The Vigus Pro’s 4WD system is by BorgWarner, and it has the usual 2H, 4H and 4L modes, along with a rear differential lock by Eaton. ATM claims class-leading fuel economy of 7.8 litres per 100 km, which is 12.8 km/l. In terms of kit, only a reverse camera was mentioned in the press release, but the JMC Malaysia website also shows a Bosch ESP pack that also includes ABS, EBD, traction control, hill descent control and hill start assist.

A small gallery on the site teasing the Vigus Pro shows a multi-function leather-wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles, cruise control, auto headlamps, 8.0-inch touchscreen head unit with the above-mentioned reverse camera, electronic gear selector stick, power adjustable and retractable side mirrors with LED turn signals and heater and a fibreglass sports bar.

Four colours are listed – Brilliant Silver, Glossy Black, Solid White and the curiously named Steady Brown. Now open for booking, the JMC Vigus Pro 4×4 can be viewed at ATM’s flagship showroom in Klang.

By the way, ATM has been the local distributor of Foton pick-up trucks and prime movers in Malaysia since 2011, so this isn’t its first foray into trucks and Chinese brands. The company touts its nationwide sales and service network “offering dedicated mobile service and 24/7 Res-Q response” and the backing of the established Tan Chong Group as strengths. As for JMC, the brand sold 331,100 units in China last year. In the first half of 2021, JMC was the second best-selling brand in the pick-up segment in its home market.