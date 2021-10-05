In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 5 October 2021 1:45 pm / 0 comments

Toyota has officially launched the Land Cruiser 300 in Australia. The brand new SUV is highly sought after in Japan, with the wait list reportedly stretching up to four years. There are six variants on offer, with prices ranging from AUD$89,990 (RM274k) to AUD$138,790 (RM422k).

All variants sold Down Under share the new F33A-FTV 3.3 litre twin-turbo V6 diesel engine, which develops 309 PS and 700 Nm of torque. That’s a 37 PS and 50 Nm increase over the older V8 engine it replaces, by the way. The V6 mill is paired with a segment-first 10-speed automatic transmission, with a wide range of gear ratios to make the SUV more capable off-road and return better fuel economy.

There’s also a new transfer case that reduces shift times by up to 28%, and the Land Cruiser sits 18 mm higher for better wheel articulation. A fully lockable centre differential is standard, as is the Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) control system. This offers six different off-road modes, five in high range and four in low range.

Depending on the variant, there’s a 12.3-inch freestanding infotainment display, a new seven-inch multi-info display in the instrument cluster, seven-seat configuration, as well as the latest suite of Toyota Safety Sense.

This includes autonomous emergency braking with nighttime pedestrian detection, cyclist detection (daytime), intersection turn assist, and steering assist. Dynamic Radar Cruise Control is available, too, now offering curve speed reduction function.

Other ADAS systems include road sign assist and lane trace assist with steering wheel vibration. Standard across the board are automatic high beam, reverse camera, and 10 airbags. A five-year unlimited mileage warranty is standard, though customers are given the option to extend the warranty coverage for the engine and driveline components to seven years.