11 October 2021

Isuzu has unveiled the 2022 D-Max V-Cross in Thailand, featuring several aesthetic enhancements followed with a slight increase (15,000 baht or RM1.8k) in price. Four variants of the 3.0L V-Cross models are offered, with prices starting from 867,000 baht (RM107k) to 1,172,000 baht (RM146k).

New to the MY2022 are the Double Dimension front grille (smaller fangs) that’s finished in black chrome, new matte black Robust Radius 18-inch wheels, black housing for the LED combination tail lights, and a new Islay Grey Opaque paint colour. Stuff like the door handles, side steps, roof rails and wheel arches are also finished in either grey or black.

Inside, there are new Cool Max seats to reduce heat build-up, complete with new two-tone black and brown leather seats with contrast brown stitching. This treatment is also seen on the steering wheel, whereas the trimmings are replaced with Brown Cafe and Satin Silver finishes for a more thematic finish.

No changes have been made to the powertrain, so the D-Max V-Cross still runs on the updated 4JJ3-TCX 3.0 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel mill, making 190 PS at 3,600 rpm, 450 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,600 rpm. A six-speed manual and six-speed automatic are available, the latter with Sequential Shift manual mode.

Besides that, the pick-up truck still ships with a range of premium features, such as bi-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, infrared-cut windshield (UV-A and UV-B protection), remote engine start system, eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat, a nine-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and eight speakers.