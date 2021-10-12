In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Gerard Lye / 12 October 2021 12:59 pm / 0 comments

2022 Lexus NX with Modellista accessories

Following the reveal of the second-generation Lexus NX in June, the compact SUV has now gained a range of accessories from TRD and Modellista for customers who want to spruce up their purchase.

Starting with the Modellista catalogue, available items for the NX include a body kit that consists of a front spoiler, side skirts and a rear skirt. All these pieces feature chrome accents for visual impact, which can be further enhanced with 20-inch alloy wheels and tailgate aero garnish – the latter in shiny chrome.

As for TRD, their offerings (dubbed F Sport Parts) go beyond the usual aesthetic enhancements to include a quad-pipe sports muffler, performance front and rear strut bar dampers and an underbody member brace set. Customers will also get to purchase 20-inch forged alloy wheels in a melanite gun metallic finish, along with a body kit package.

2022 Lexus NX with TRD accessories

Unlike the Modellista look, TRD’s body kit, which is comprised of a front spoiler, side skirts and a rear diffuser, is a lot sportier in appearance thanks to the black accents applied, including for the aerodynamic side mirror covers. These items are compatible with all “F Sport” variants of the NX sold in Japan, with a smaller selection being made available to the “version L” variants.

The NX line-up in Japan starts with the NX 250, followed by the NX 250 version L, NX 350 F Sport, NX 350h, NX350h F Sport, NX 350h version L, NX 450h+ version L and NX 450h+ F Sport. Prices range from as low as 4.55 million yen (RM167,474) and go all the way up to 7.38 million yen (RM271,639).

GALLERY: 2022 Lexus NX with Modellista accessories



GALLERY: 2022 Lexus NX with TRD accessories

