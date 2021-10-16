In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 October 2021 2:53 pm / 0 comments

Back at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) after over a year away, Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman of OneXOX TKKR Racing is working hard to find his form on the BMW Motorrad S1000RR for this weekend’s Malaysian Superbike (MSBK) Championship race. Facing stiff competition from Zaqhwan Zaidi of Boon Siew Honda Racing, riding the Honda CBR1000RR-R and Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin of Yamaha Racing Team Asean on the Yamaha YZF-R1M, Azlan knows he has his work cut out for him.

“The team is good this year and the crew is well prepared. The problem lies in the long layoff from racing and I am working hard to find the speed,” said Azlan. Starting in second position on the grid after qualifying, Azlan had a high side during practice on Friday.

“The problem is we only managed one race on the S1000RR before the pandemic stopped racing for the Asian Road Racing Championship (ARRC) and MSBK,” Azlan said. “We are still trying to find the best setup for the bike and the team is collecting data. I find myself working harder to find the pace for this weekend,” explained Azlan.

Asked about Khairul Idham Pawi’s (KIP) return to racing and competing in the 600 cc class for TKKR Racing, Azlan said it was a good thing. “KIP’s experience internationally, plus his wins at world championship level is good for the team, his experience is invaluable,” Azlan said.

Elaborating on his plans for the future, Azlan said he sees himself racing for two more years, maybe three, before stepping back and concentrating on plans for a racing school. “I think there is a need for the experienced riders to give back to the sport, to bring up the younger generation,” he explained.