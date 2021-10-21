In Cars, Lexus, Lifestyle, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 21 October 2021 7:32 pm / 0 comments

Lexus has announced it is continuing its sponsorship of the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) for 2021. The show, which is being held from November 1 to 7, returns to the runway after moving to an all-digital platform last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the event, Lexus will showcase the UX and the LC 500 Convertible at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur from November 3 to 7 and will also provide vehicles to chauffeur KLFW guests during this period. For the first time, the company will also present the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Awards, which will host 30 Malaysian designers and feature categories such as Brand of the Year, Outstanding Achievement, Fashion Icon of the Year and Most Sustainable Brand. The awards show is happening on November 24 at the Shangri-La Hotel.

“Events in the previous year have made it abundantly clear how central the human connection is to excellence in design, be that in automotive technology or fashion,” said Lexus Malaysia deputy chairman Akio Takeyama. “As a leading luxury brand that creates amazing experiences through empathy, a keen eye for detail and superior craftsmanship, Lexus is proud to once again partner this prestigious event in showcasing innovative and captivating designs.”

President Ravindran Kurusamy added, “Creative expression is integral to our identity as humans and Lexus has always shared a synergy with the world of arts and design. In the vein of our very own Lexus Design Award, the KL Fashion Awards will not only recognise the resilience and innovation displayed by these fashion designers in the previous year, but also serve as a platform to highlight undiscovered talents.”