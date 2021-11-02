In Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 November 2021 4:39 pm / 0 comments

In recognition of its efforts, Ducati Malaysia has been awarded Best Commercial After Sales and Best Marketing for Ducati in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. During the annual Ducati APAC National meeting, Ducati Asia-Pacific issues the awards to their regional representatives from 13 countries based on performance over the past year.

Presenting the awards during an online meeting, Marco Biondi Ducati Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Asia Pacific said, “I am extremely proud of the achievements from the colleagues in Malaysia and how well they have steered the brand in these testing times. Malaysian riders are one of the most evolved and it remains a very important market for us.”

Also presented with awards were Best Growing Market of the Year, won by Ducati Philippines and Best Service/Training Team, awarded to Ducati Taiwan, while Ducati South Korea grabbed the Best Importer of the Year award. “Throughout all the years of operating, this is the first year ever Ducati Malaysia has received such awards,” said Dennis Michael, head of Ducati Malaysia, “I would like to express my gratitude to each and every one of our amazing customers for standing by and giving their relentless support to Ducati Malaysia. Thank you, and Forza Ducati!”