Matthew H Tong / 5 November 2021 4:14 pm

Auto Bavaria MINI has teamed up with Malaysian streetwear label TNTCO to create Chrome – a new and exclusive clothing capsule featuring jackets, hoodies and graphic T-shirts. Apparently, Chrome signifies the spark of ideas that inspire and epitomises the bright future for those who relentlessly pursue their dreams.

The special collection, which features winning-designs by Yu Jin Lim (top designer at the recent TNTCO x Auto Bavaria MINI T-shirt design competition), represents the eye-catching and infectious allure of the MINI brand.

It also represents Auto Bavaria MINI and TNTCO’s interpretation of what it means to be a trendsetter, a fashion leader and trailblazer. TNTCO also prides itself by sharing the same values as MINI, among which include youthful inspiration, independence and spontaneity. Check out the Chrome collection, here.