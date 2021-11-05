In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 5 November 2021 11:58 pm / 0 comments

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has announced that it will be reintroducing the Kuala Lumpur Car Free Morning (KLCFM) programme, which was put on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic. The bi-monthly event (on the first and third Sunday of each month) will resume as a simulation programme starting from this Sunday, November 7.

Unlike previously, however, those wishing to attend the KLCFM will have to adhere to requirements in line with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the national security council (MKN), Bernama reports. Requirements for participants include having completed their vaccination doses and pre-registering for the event, said DBKL.

The city council added that the simulation programme will run for two months (November and December) and will use a seven km stretch in the city centre, involving Jalan Raja, Jalan P. Ramlee, Jalan Dang Wangi and part of Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Ampang and Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman.

The programme involves activities such as walking, running, skating or cycling for two hours, from 7am to 9am. During the period, the roads involved will be closed to public and private vehicles. According to DBKL, pre-registration can be done via the KL Car Free Morning and DBKL website and Facebook pages. Participants who have successfully registered for the event will be notified by e-mail.