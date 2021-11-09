In Bikes, KTNS, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 November 2021 12:03 pm / 0 comments

Set to enter the Malaysian motorcycle market in January 2022 is the 2022 KTNS Zongshen RA2, priced at RM12,800 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. The recommended sales price includes a package of single seat, rear backseat and engine guard at no extra cost.

Coming from the Zongshen Motor works in Chongqing, China, the RA2 features retro styling with hints of the Harley-Davidson Sportster, complemented with brown seat in keeping with the styling much favoured by the hipster crowd. Power comes with an air-cooled, single-cylinder mill displacing 250 cc, with power output claimed to be 18 hp and 18 Nm of torque.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear -the front has a two-piston calliper while the back comes with a single-piston unit – and two-channel ABS is fitted as standard equipment. Meanwhile, suspension uses conventional telescopic front forks, non-adjustable while the rear of the RA is held up by a pair of shock absorbers adjustable for spring preload.

Inside the cockpit, a single, round LCD display shows all the necessary information, keeping things simple and basic. Meanwhile, LED lighting is used for the head and tail lights, as well as the turn signals.

Malaysian riders will be most familiar with the KTNS RX3 adventure-touring bike, a small displacement look-a-like of the BMW Motorrad GS. Asked if there would be a likelihood of the 400 cc Zongshen RE3 liquid-cooled two-cylinder naked sportsbike entering the country, a representative of KTNS said, “no news as yet but if the 250 cc RA2 is successful in Malaysia then perhaps it can be considered.”