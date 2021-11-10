In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 November 2021 2:58 pm / 0 comments

Just a few months after its global debut, the G24 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe has now been launched in Singapore. Customers there will have three variants to choose from, beginning with the 420i M Sport that retails at SGD273,888 (RM843,989) inclusive of COE and a SGD15,000 (RM46,222) Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES) surcharge due to its C1 banding.

The next step up is the 430i M Sport Pro, which also sits in the C1 banding, so with the surcharge, the asking price is SGD330,888 (about RM1.02 million). At the very top is the performance-focused M440i xDrive which comes with a VES banding of C2 that brings with it a SGD25,000 surcharge (RM77,037) for a total of SGD409,888 (about RM1.263 million).

Compared to its predecessor, the latest 4 Series Gran Coupe is much larger vehicle, measuring in at 4,783 mm long (+143 mm), 1,852 mm wide (+27 mm) and 1,442 mm tall (+53 mm). The wheelbase has also grown by 46 mm to 2,856 mm, which is also five mm more than a standard 3 Series.

G24 BMW 430i Gran Coupe (left), M440i xDrive Gran Coupe (right)

Under the bonnet, the 420i sports a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 184 PS (181 hp) and 300 Nm of torque, good for a 0-100 km/h time of 7.9 seconds and top speed of 235 km/h. The 430i ups the ante with a more powerful version of the B48 that makes 245 PS (241 hp) and 400 Nm for a shorter century sprint time of 6.2 seconds and higher 250 km/h top speed.

Meanwhile, the M440i xDrive is powered by a B58 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six rated at 374 PS (369 hp) and 500 Nm, with further assistance coming from a 48-volt mild hybrid system that provides a temporary 11 PS boost. This is fastest accelerating variant of the bunch, taking just 4.7 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h, although the top speed is capped at 250 km/h.

All variants come with an eight-speed automatic transmission (Steptronic on the 420i and Steptronic Sport on the 430i and M440i) along with rear-wheel drive, with the exception being the range-topper that gets an xDrive all-wheel drive system instead.

G24 BMW 430i Gran Coupe (left), M440i xDrive Gran Coupe (right)

In terms of equipment, the base option comes with 18-inch M light-alloy wheels, passive M Sport suspension, LED headlamps, Live Cockpit Professional (12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen) as well as a range of safety and driver assist systems – Active Cruise Control, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, front collision warning and more.

The 430i M Sport Pro and M440i xDrive gets larger 19-inch wheels and adaptive M Sport suspension, with the latter variant also benefitting from an M Sport differential. Other improvements include a M Sport steering wheel and seats, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, Vernasca leather upholstery and a powered sunroof (mid-spec variant only).

Customers will have a few cost options to choose from depending on the chosen variant, including BMW Individual leather trims, Adaptive LED Headlights, BMW Laserlight, an M carbon exterior package and M Performance Parts.

