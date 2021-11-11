In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 11 November 2021 11:41 am / 0 comments

Volkswagen is planning to construct a new manufacturing plant alongside its existing facility in Wolfsburg, Germany near its headquarters, and this new plant is to produce the Trinity sedan when it is launched in 2026.

Announced as Project Trinity in March this year, the upcoming fastback sedan has been so-named for the three crucial components of the vehicle project; a new electronics platform and software, a simplified supply structure and a fully-networked intelligent production process at the manufacturing facility.

Volkswagen indicated that it would be cheaper to build the new factory than to repurpose the existing location to produce electric vehicles, and aimed to have a production time of 10 hours per vehicle, or similar to the time taken for a Tesla Model 3 to be assembled at its plant in Grünheide, Germany, Reuters noted.

Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg plant currently produces 500,000 cars annually

In addition to cost, the construction of an all-new production plant means that the possibilities for radical changes to the manufacturing process, if desired, would not be limited by the constraints of the older Wolfsburg facility. This is why Volkswagen is planning for more efficient greenfield construction, said Volkswagen brand CEO Ralf Brandstätter in a statement.

“That way, we are gaining time and space to gradually modernise the main factory in a far-reaching way and raise production there too, to a new level,” he added.

Volkswagen’s new site is expected to have an annual production capacity of 250,000 cars, in addition to the manufacturer’s existing Wolfsburg plant with an annual capacity of 500,000 cars. “We are in talks with the works council, but the economic conditions have to be created,” Brandstätter said.

No cost estimates have been revealed for the new, second plant; the planned site has been endorsed by the Volkswagen works council but has yet to gain approval from the automaker’s supervisory board, according to Autocar.